Mitchell beats compatriot Genest for bronze sprint medal at Roubaix 2021

Whatever happened on Friday’s third day of 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Champions at the Vélodrome Couvert Regional Jean-Stablinski in Roubaix, France, Canada was going to win a Worlds medal for the first time in three years. Tokyo Olympic Games medalists Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest were in the final four of the women’s individual sprint, and by the end of the day, Mitchell had beaten Genest for the bronze medal. The two also had to square off against each other in the Tokyo quarterfinals. It was Canada’s first sprint medal since Lori-Ann Muenzer’s in 2004.

Genest vs Lea Sophie Friedrich

In Race 1, Genest led the slow lap with Friedrich going high on the banks. On the bell lap Genest looked like she was going to hold fast to her lead, but the German powered past her. Race 2 had Genest on the outside in second position. The German began to wind it up with a lap and a half. Genest faked inside and tried outside, but she couldn’t make the pass.

Mitchell vs Emma Hinze

The velodrome awaited the second semifinal heat with bated breath: the world champion versus the Olympic champion. Race 1 had Hinze leading and Mitchell playing the waiting game. Mitchell had a big gap to close on the bell lap and could not. Mitchell was in Position 1 for Race 2. Mitchell was gaining in the final 50 metres but just came up short.

Alberta vs Québec

Mitchell held Position 1 in Race 1 and quite easily took the lead.

In Race 2 Genest was Position 1, with Mitchell going high on the banks looking for a chance to swoop. On the final lap Mitchell passed Genest on the outside for the medal.

Earlier in the day Canada’s Ryan Dodyk was in qualifying for the kilo, the men’s 1-km time trial. Dodyk, who was also part of the men’s team sprint trio, failed to advance with the 13th best time out of 20 competitors.

Woven between the individual sprint races was the women’s omnium. Canada’s Ngaire Barraclough qualified for the four events by coming third in Heat 2. She was 20th in the scratch and 16th in the tempo, but crashed out early of the third event, the elimination race, and couldn’t carry on.

On Saturday only two Canadians will ride the boards. Derek Gee takes on the men’s omnium and Nick Wammes starts his individual sprint journey.