Montreal is bringing back a bike path project but not everyone is happy

Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is reviving its bike path project, which some have deemed controversial. In a new redevelopment plan announced Monday, borough officials are proposing to transform Terrebonne Street into a one-way, eastbound thoroughfare between Cavendish Boulevard and Girouard Avenue. According to a report from the CTV, it will become a one-way westbound passage between Cavendish Boulevard and Belmore Avenue. The bike path is designed to run alongside the sidewalk. It will be protected by bollards on one side and a parking lane on the other.

The bike path is not popular with all residents, however. Petitions have been launched, and protests organized against the infrastructure.

Opposition to the path

In 2020, opposition councillor Lionel Perez described the bike lanes as a “total failure” and “nuisance.”

The borough has mandated the firm EXP to assess the feasibility of implementing a bike path on Terrebonne Street. CDN-NDG Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa expressed her confidence in the project’s potential to encourage more active mobility. She cited the results of a survey in which more than half of 1,300 respondents indicated they would ride more frequently if cycling infrastructure were safer.

The EXP firm conducted comprehensive counting operations for vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians at 17 intersections within the area and examined over 1,100 parking spaces.

Path is long overdue

City councillor for the district of NDG, Peter McQueen, noted the long-overdue need for a safe bike path on Terrebonne Street, emphasizing its current popularity among cyclists. The proposed path is expected to connect with existing cycling infrastructure.

Borough officials have expressed hope that the Terrebonne Street redevelopment will alleviate traffic in the area by 40 to 50 per cent. Based on parking occupancy rates observed, there should be sufficient residual parking capacity to meet the assessed needs following the redevelopment.

The borough plans to engage with residents and businesses affected by the project to gather their perspectives and recommendations. Discussions with various institutional partners in the area are scheduled for the week of Nov. 20. A general public meeting with residents is set for Nov. 30.