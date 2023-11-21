Montreal’s bike share pilot project with studded tires starts Thursday

Montreal’s winter pilot initiative for Bixi, equipped with studded tires and anti-slip pedals, is set to launch this Thursday, allowing cyclists to enjoy the bikes for commuting or leisure rides throughout the entire winter season. Should the project prove successful, there’s potential for the bike-sharing service to transition into a year-round, permanent offering, according to a report from the CBC.

Could become permanent

“It should give us a good sense if this is something we want to do on a regular basis,” Sylvia Morin, vice-chair of Bixi Montréal said. The pilot project kicks off Thursday and will go until April 15. After that, Bixi Montreal will decide whether or not to make it a permanent part of the program.

Dress warm and try out winter cycling

The bike share program expects an average daily ridership of 1,500. There is potential for surges to reach 4,000 to 5,000 riders during favorable weather conditions. The company is encouraging cyclists to try winter cycling and enjoy the many cleared bike paths in Montreal. Dress warmly and be visible, and give it a shot, the company advises.

“You might like it,” Morin added.

Seven boroughs in Montreal

The pilot project is set to cover an area of around 100 square kilometres, in seven Montreal boroughs. That includes: Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Plateau-Mont-Royal, Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie, Sud-Ouest, Ville-Marie and Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.

“November 16 will no longer be a sad day on the BIXI calendar! For the first time, it will be possible to rent a bike outside the usual season,” reads the announcement on the company’s website. “The fleet available for year-round bike rental will consist of 1,500 regular BIXIs with studded tires and non-slip pedals. In fact, these BIXIs will be the only self-service bikes in North America to be modified for winter!”

To learn more, head on over to www.bixi.com