Motorist crosses centre line, hits 8 cyclists in Florida

In the early hours of Thursday morning, a collision between a car and a group of cyclists in Gulf Stream, Florida, resulted in seven individuals being transported to the hospital, as reported by Delray Beach fire officials. The incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. along North Ocean Boulevard, directly in front of Gulf Stream Golf Club, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Driver crosses lanes

According to the FHP report, a 77-year-old woman from Lantana was driving a 2020 Kia Soul southbound on North Ocean Boulevard. Simultaneously, a group of eight cyclists was travelling north in the northbound lane, two abreast.

For reasons yet to be determined, the driver of the Kia Soul crossed the center lane divider, entering the northbound lane while still moving south.

Following this, the vehicle collided with a 43-year-old cyclist from Boca Raton, along with the entire pack. The impact propelled the vehicle onto an unpaved shoulder of North Ocean Boulevard, where it came to a halt facing south.

Serious injuries

The FHP report indicated that the 43-year-old cyclist was thrown from his bicycle and rolled onto the northbound lane. He sustained injuries described as “incapacitating” and was transported to Delray Medical Center.

In addition to the injured cyclist, the driver of the Kia Soul and six other cyclists were also transported to the hospital, with three of the cyclists classified as trauma alerts, according to Delray Beach public safety spokesman Ted White.

Following the collision, North Ocean Boulevard, closed from George Bush Boulevard, remained shut down for several hours but was eventually reopened before 1 p.m.

Louis Garneau was in the area

Louis Garneau was in Florida on Thursday and was planning on riding the very road where the collision occurred. “I was stopped by the police in Delray,” the former Olympian explained. “They closed the road. It is very sad.”

It is the same road, he explained, where he held his eponymous ride, the Granfondo Garneau.

Chief Richard Jones of the Gulf Stream Police Department described the situation as “a pretty chaotic incident.” As of the latest update, the FHP has not made any statements regarding whether the driver will face charges or be cited in connection with the incident.