Nathan Van Hooydonck forced to end cycling career due to heart problem
Jumbo Visma rider had near-fatal car accident following medical issuePhoto by: Sirotti
Nathan van Hooydonck will have to retire from cycling after a discovery of a serious medical issue that won’t allow him to race at a high level anymore.
Van Hooydonck was hospitalized after a car accident that took place on September 12 after he drove into traffic following a medical problem. On Wednesday, according to his Jumbo Visma team, the 27-year-old Fleming was fitted with an internal defibrillator (ICD) to correct potential future cardiac arrhythmia.
Belgian pro Nathan van Hooydonck in critical condition following car accident
Following extensive testing, Van Hooydonck received a diagnosis revealing a heart muscle anomaly as the underlying cause of the disorder that nearly resulted in his life-threatening accident. Regrettably, these findings mark the conclusion of Van Hooydonck’s professional cycling career.
“I realize that I was incredibly lucky”, Van Hooydonck saaid. “Things may have gone differently if I hadn’t gotten good help so quickly. I’m fine now, but I still have to deal with the fact that this marks the end of my professional career. I would like to express my gratitude to the people who helped me, the medical team at the hospital and all the fans who sent me messages. I will now focus on my recovery and my upcoming fatherhood. Everything is going well with Alicia and the pregnancy, and we eagerly anticipate the birth. That really helps me now.”