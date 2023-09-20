Nathan Van Hooydonck forced to end cycling career due to heart problem

Nathan van Hooydonck will have to retire from cycling after a discovery of a serious medical issue that won’t allow him to race at a high level anymore.

Van Hooydonck was hospitalized after a car accident that took place on September 12 after he drove into traffic following a medical problem. On Wednesday, according to his Jumbo Visma team, the 27-year-old Fleming was fitted with an internal defibrillator (ICD) to correct potential future cardiac arrhythmia.

Following extensive testing, Van Hooydonck received a diagnosis revealing a heart muscle anomaly as the underlying cause of the disorder that nearly resulted in his life-threatening accident. Regrettably, these findings mark the conclusion of Van Hooydonck’s professional cycling career.

“I realize that I was incredibly lucky”, Van Hooydonck saaid. “Things may have gone differently if I hadn’t gotten good help so quickly. I’m fine now, but I still have to deal with the fact that this marks the end of my professional career. I would like to express my gratitude to the people who helped me, the medical team at the hospital and all the fans who sent me messages. I will now focus on my recovery and my upcoming fatherhood. Everything is going well with Alicia and the pregnancy, and we eagerly anticipate the birth. That really helps me now.”