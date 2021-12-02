National ‘cross champs to raise money for B.C. flood victims

After the news that the Lazer Canadian Cyclocross Championships would be pushed to January 7-9, 2022, the Wheelhouse Cycling Society has announced a fundraising campaign for the Canadian Red Cross – British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal.

“Cyclocross For Red Cross” will invite the National Cycling Community and the public at large to make direct personal or corporate donations to the Canadian Red Cross as they carry out immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and risk reduction activities in the affected regions.

“After taking stock of the situation, we all felt it necessary to use our rescheduled National Cycling event as an effective fundraising platform,” race director Jon Watkin said. “Many BC residents including members of our cycling community have been severely affected by the recent floods and need our support to rebuild and bounce back.”

Many areas in BC including the City of Langford and the event venue at Bear Mountain sustained damage caused by the heavy wind and rain. For some areas in the province, it will take years to rebuild what was lost.

“During the recent extreme weather conditions, the Canadian Red Cross provided immeasurable assistance to our communities with emergency lodging, food, clothing and personal care assistance for those in need,” Ecoasis President/CEO Dan Matthews said.

A dedicated online portal has been created to provide the means for donations to be made through the Canadian Red Cross

A revised event itinerary has been announced that invites cyclists to take part in a new team relay on the evening of Friday, January 7. This will be followed by Single Speed Cyclocross racing in the Lezyne Blackout CX.

On Saturday, January 8 will be the Lazer Canadian Cyclocross Championships as participants from across Canada compete for the Canadian National Champion jersey.

The Trek Bear Crossing Grand Prix will feature on Sunday January 9 and serve as the BC Cyclocross Championships, but allow for Non-BC Rider Participation and also offer National Ranking points to Masters Racers.

Revised Event Schedule

Friday – January 7, 2022

Cyclocross For Red Cross Team Relay

BSC Blackout CX Night Race

Saturday – January 8, 2022

Lazer Canadian Cyclocross Championships

Cycling BC iRide for Kids

Sunday – January 9, 2022

Trek Bear Crossing Grand Prix – BC Cyclocross Championships

Cycling BC iRide for Kids

For the latest information on the event including race schedule and registration, visit Bear Cross Grand Prix.