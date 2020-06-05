The new group riding rules in Canada

Many cyclists are looking forward to riding with friends again as provinces continue to re-open from strict coronavirus-related restrictions. What that will look like, though, is very different from what group rides were before the pandemic.

In every province, riders must still respect physical distancing – staying 2 metres apart at all times. Group size is also limited, though that number varies from province to province. That means group rides will look different for each cycling discipline. Road rides, for instance, will still have to wait before catching a draft in a peloton.

Timing also varies by province. Quebec has approved modified group riding in phase to of FQSC’s return to riding plan, but not until Phase 2 kicks in on June 8, 2020.

Together, but at a safe distance

Every province’s guidelines for cycling are still subject to the respective provincial health authority’s guidelines. That means that distancing measures remain in place, even when you’re meeting up with your friends to ride bikes.

That mean’s maintaining 2 metres (6 feet) between riders at all times. Each one of the provincial sporting organizations included this in the group ride guidelines. This includes pre-ride, during the ride and post-ride activities. It is important to ensure your meeting spot has space to safely assemble.

The safest way to ride your bike is still to ride solo, or with members of your immediate household.

Riders should also be conscious that not everyone will be immediately comfortable with returning to group activities. This discomfort could be rooted in a wide range of possible personal, health, professional and other reasons, and should always be respected.

Group size varies by province

Group size is one element of group riding that varies between provinces.

Ontario Cycling Association allows groups of up to five people. OCA guidelines state “All cyclists, including OCA Members, are permitted to ride in groups of up to five (5) people [distanced a minimum of 2m apart] as per Ontario Government regulations.”

For Quebec, group riding is allowed in Phase 2. FQSC announced Friday tht the province has approved Phase to begin on June 8. This allows group rides up to eight cyclists, as long as riders stay single file. The limit for those under 17 is five riders.

In B.C.’s Return to Play Guidelines, the group size varies by cycling discipline. For all group activities, “total size of gatherings, inclusive of all athletes, coaches, parents, club personnel, and contracted services, to be limited by the Provincial Health Officer.” For club rides, where no coaches or parents are present, groups are limited to ten riders.

Alberta Bicycle Association’s Return to Play is a bit more complex. While there is a provincial limit of 50 people gathering outside, certain municipalities set a lower limit of 15 people at a venue at any given time. Provincial and municipal limits supersede ABA’s guidelines, should the conflict. ABA has set a further limit of 10 riders.

Safety guidelines for group riding

Every provincial organization has set specific guidelines for group riding activities. Links to those guidelines are included at the bottom of this page. Alberta, for instance, requires group rides to specify a ride leader responsible for ensuring all rules are followed. Each province has specific restrictions that should be respected.

Some basic safety guidelines are common across provinces.

Every province recommends a physical distance of 2 metres (6 feet) be maintained between riders at all times. This includes meeting, while riding, during breaks on the ride, and after the ride. Most provinces require that large groups cannot meet, then split into smaller groups, even if distancing measures are respected.

Riders should absolutely avoid spitting and snot rockets and should cough into their elbows. Each rider should have their own hand sanitizer. Each rider must be self-sufficient, including food, tools and water, and should not share those with others.

When should you not group ride?

No rider should feel pressured to join a group ride. As re-opening continues, every individual should follow their own comfort level and personal health considerations for re-integrating into group activities. There are numerous reasons why individuals might not feel comfortable immediately returning to group activities, and no one should feel pressured to join a group ride.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should absolutely not participate in sport. These include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, or shortness of breath. A complete list of symptoms is listed on the Government of Canada’s coronavirus (COVID-19) resource page.

Cycling BC further states that “If these symptoms begin during an organized cycling activity, you must leave immediately and contact local public health office for recommendations. You must also inform your club and/or personal coach.”

Additionally, anyone who lives with or has been in close contact with someone with symptoms of COVID-19, or is currently mandated to self-isolate for any reason, should not join group rides.

Provincial Sport Guidelines

Below are links to provincial return to sport guidelines. We will continue to update the list as more provinces release their plans.

Ontario

Quebec (Phase 2 begins June 8)

B.C.

Alberta