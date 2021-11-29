New Zealand politician rides her bike to hospital to give birth

There’s dedicated commuters, and then there’s Julie Anne Genter. She’s a member of the Green Party and a well-known cycling advocate. She was also expecting her second child. On Saturday, she was going into labour and decided the best way to get to the hospital was by bike.

“I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labour, but it did end up happening. My contractions weren’t that bad when we left at 2 a.m. to go to the hospital,” she said after successfully delivering her child. “I thought they were 2-3 minutes apart and picking up in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later.”