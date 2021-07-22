Nick Jonas hospitalized after crashing on a BMX race track

Nick Jonas was hospitalized for a fractured rib while filming ‘Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers’, a special for NBC. While the incident happened in May, footage of his crash was only aired on Wednesday, when the show premiered.

Olympic Dreams

In the special, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas (musical group the Jonas Brothers) trained with professional athletes and competed against each other in Olympic events. The brothers took on gymnastics, track and BMX racing.

“When you think about BMX, you think riding a bike. Most of us can ride bikes, but this is a different level,” said Nick.

American two-time Olympian Alise Willoughby coached the brothers ahead of the BMX track event. “I feel like the heat of the battle could get the best of one of them,” she foreshadowed.

After a lesson from the pro, the trio lined up to race on the BMX track. Nick, who seemed the most confident going into the event, took a curve a bit too hot and wiped out, almost taking his two brothers down with him. The other two skidded to a stop and went to help their sibling.

In the end, the race was neutralized, an ambulance was called and the singer was brought to the hospital with a broken rib.

110 per cent

“I think the tape kind of speaks for itself,” he said after the race. “I always give 110 per cent, and sometimes that gets you the gold. In this case, it got me a fractured rib, bruised tailbone, and a hospital dinner. But I’m recovering.”

Though he seemed to be in pain at the time, Nick was back to his ‘The Voice’ judging chair right away. In a May episode of the American singing contest, he alluded to the bike crash but didn’t reveal the details of the injury.