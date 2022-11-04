Nickolas Zukowsky to ride with new Q36.5 ProTeam in 2023

On Friday, the new Q36.5 team announced its 23-rider squad for 2023. The team is sponsored by. Italian cycling brand Q36.5, and will be managed by Doug Ryder, previously from Team Qhubeka. The squad’s mission statement for 2023 is “‘Racing the Future” and aims to “focused and conscious of the impact and contributions our decisions have on the professional sport, the environment, and the people we meet along the way.” The team has 11 riders that come from WorldTour teams, three from ProTeams, and eight Conti riders.

“Cycling ignites positive change and we believe this roster of riders and staff will live our mission, will be committed to each other, and will race with passion and fight,” Ryder said. “With progress at the heart of who we are, our goal is also to help communities grow sustainably using the upward mobility that bikes offer. Bikes don’t only bring people together; they also help move them forward. As a team, we’ll be racing for more than just winning; we’re racing to shape the future in a positive way, with a key focus on mobility, education, and development in Africa.”

The 24-year-old Nickolas Zukowsky moves over to the Q36.5 team from Human Powered Health, which has been his home for the past three seasons. His season ended well, with a second at the Maryland Cycling Classic, and a solid 36th at the pro road worlds in Australia.

Some of his notable new teammates include Matteo Badilatti and Tobias Ludvigsson from Groupama-FDJ, Gianluca Brambilla and Matteo Moschetti from Trek-Segafredo, and Carl Frederik Hagen from Israel-Premier Tech. His Human Powered Health teammate Joey Rosskopf will also join him.

2023 Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

Negasi Haylu Abreha – ETH

Matteo Badilatti – SUI

Jack Bauer – NZL

Gianluca Brambilla – ITA

Walter Calzoni – ITA

Marcel Camprubi Pijuan – ESP

Fabio Christen – SUI

Filippo Colombo – SUI

Filippo Conca – ITA

Corey Davis – USA

Tom Devriendt – BEL

Mark Donovan- GBR

Alessandro Fedeli – ITA

Carl Fredrik Hagen – NOR

Damien Howson – AUS

Tobias Ludvigsson – SWE

Cyrus Monk – AUS

Matteo Moschetti – ITA

Nicolo’ Parisini – ITA

Antonio Puppio – ITA

Joseph Rosskopf – USA

Szymon Sajnok – POL

Nickolas Zukowsky – CAN

Alex Sans Vega will be supported by sports directors Aart Vierhouten and Gabriele Missaglia. The coaching staff will be led by Carles Tur Carbonell and Mattia Michelusi.