Nickolas Zukowsky to ride with new Q36.5 ProTeam in 2023
Recently retired Vincenzo Nibali will be technical advisor
On Friday, the new Q36.5 team announced its 23-rider squad for 2023. The team is sponsored by. Italian cycling brand Q36.5, and will be managed by Doug Ryder, previously from Team Qhubeka. The squad’s mission statement for 2023 is “‘Racing the Future” and aims to “focused and conscious of the impact and contributions our decisions have on the professional sport, the environment, and the people we meet along the way.” The team has 11 riders that come from WorldTour teams, three from ProTeams, and eight Conti riders.
“Cycling ignites positive change and we believe this roster of riders and staff will live our mission, will be committed to each other, and will race with passion and fight,” Ryder said. “With progress at the heart of who we are, our goal is also to help communities grow sustainably using the upward mobility that bikes offer. Bikes don’t only bring people together; they also help move them forward. As a team, we’ll be racing for more than just winning; we’re racing to shape the future in a positive way, with a key focus on mobility, education, and development in Africa.”
The 24-year-old Nickolas Zukowsky moves over to the Q36.5 team from Human Powered Health, which has been his home for the past three seasons. His season ended well, with a second at the Maryland Cycling Classic, and a solid 36th at the pro road worlds in Australia.
Some of his notable new teammates include Matteo Badilatti and Tobias Ludvigsson from Groupama-FDJ, Gianluca Brambilla and Matteo Moschetti from Trek-Segafredo, and Carl Frederik Hagen from Israel-Premier Tech. His Human Powered Health teammate Joey Rosskopf will also join him.
2023 Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
Negasi Haylu Abreha – ETH
Matteo Badilatti – SUI
Jack Bauer – NZL
Gianluca Brambilla – ITA
Walter Calzoni – ITA
Marcel Camprubi Pijuan – ESP
Fabio Christen – SUI
Filippo Colombo – SUI
Filippo Conca – ITA
Corey Davis – USA
Tom Devriendt – BEL
Mark Donovan- GBR
Alessandro Fedeli – ITA
Carl Fredrik Hagen – NOR
Damien Howson – AUS
Tobias Ludvigsson – SWE
Cyrus Monk – AUS
Matteo Moschetti – ITA
Nicolo’ Parisini – ITA
Antonio Puppio – ITA
Joseph Rosskopf – USA
Szymon Sajnok – POL
Nickolas Zukowsky – CAN
Alex Sans Vega will be supported by sports directors Aart Vierhouten and Gabriele Missaglia. The coaching staff will be led by Carles Tur Carbonell and Mattia Michelusi.