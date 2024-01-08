No changes planned (yet) to ebike policy following fire on Toronto subway

After an ebike incident causing a fire on a TTC subway car on Dec. 31, Metrolinx has announced that it will maintain its current policy allowing ebikes on GO trains and buses. Many riders who use transit with their bikes are relieved at the decision.

When asked about the possibility of imposing restrictions on lithium-ion-powered vehicles on trains, the TTC has stated that it will assess the situation. The agency will decide on any necessary measures once it gains a better understanding of the incident.

Currently, individuals commuting to and from Toronto with ebikes express relief that Metrolinx does not have immediate plans for policy alterations.

Policy being reviewed

“At this time, ebikes are permitted on GO Transit vehicles, however we have been reviewing this policy,” Go Transit’s spokesperson Andrea Ernesaks said in a statement to the CBC.

For delivery couriers who use transit as part of their job, this is a huge relief.

Riders relieved

Karan Singh Grewal, an Uber Eats employee, shared with the CBC that being able to bring his e-bike on the GO train for his work is very important. It has has been instrumental in making ends meet while he searches for a full-time job.

“We have to survive and earn the money,” Grewal said. “We can use the bike without using the bus and go anywhere for approximately seven to eight kilometres. It’s a good way to reach any place.”

Toronto Transit to investigate

There will be no change in TTC policy…for now. Despite the dramatic footage of the fire, many cycling advocates say that it is a rare occurrence. It should be viewed in context of the large amount of riders using ebikes.

“The disturbing increase in the number of fires linked to ebike lithium-ion batteries should be viewed in the context of this dramatic growth,” chair of the cycling advocacy group Bike Brampton, David Laing said.