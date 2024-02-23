No one used TT bikes and the times didn’t count at the O Gran Camiño TT

Joshua Tarling won the first stage of the O Gran Camiño on Thursday, a 14.8 km time-trial but it didn’t count and he, like everyone else, used a regular road bike.

Jonas Vingegaard (Hansen), the two-time Tour de France champion, participated in his first race of the season and finished in 45th position, finishing 2 minutes and 26 seconds behind the 20-year-old British rider from Ineos. Unfavourable weather conditions during the route recon caused several riders to fall, so most likely Vingegaard (Hansen) rolled it in.

In response to the challenging conditions, race organizers not only prohibited the use of time-trial specific bikes but also declared that the results would not contribute to the overall standings due to the extreme weather conditions.

“The wind is so strong that it’s even affecting the trucks. Imagine riders who weigh 60 kg,” organizers said. The inclement weather in the region, posing threats to rider safety, including the potential for snow, is expected to persist throughout the week.

Regular racing continued on Stage 2 with Vingegaard (Hansen) taking the win. Friday’s race was a 151.2 km from Taboada to Chantada. Like the remainder of the four-day race, it was tough and hilly. The Dane beat comeback king Egan Bernal (INEOS Grenadiers) by 23 seconds, with Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Caja Rural – Seguros RGA) .

The 2.1 stage race continues on Saturday with a 173.2 km event from Xinzo de Limia to Castelo de Ribadavia.

