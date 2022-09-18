Norway’s Tobias Foss beats the favourites in Wollongong Worlds time trial

Tobias Foss, who plies his trade for Jumbo-Visma, gave Norway its first elite men’s time trial title on Sunday’s first day of competition at the Wollongong 2022 World Road Championships in New South Wales, Australia. Filippo Ganna could not “threepeat” after Worlds chromo victories in Belgium and Italy. Derek Gee was the top Canadian at 19th.

The Course

Like the elite women, the men had two laps of a 16.6-km circuit for a total of 34.2 km. Time checks were atop the two hills at the 7.2 and 24.5 km marks.

Two Canadians were in the mix. Derek Gee and Matteo Dal-Cin finished 19th and 26th respectively.

Foss’ 40:02 beat Ethan Hayter’s 40:42 to put the Norwegian on the hot seat. Swiss rider Stefan Küng set the best intermediate times on the course but came up three seconds short at the finish line. Remco Evenepoel repeated his bronze feat last year in Belgium with 40:11. Ganna was seventh, eight seconds slower than Tadej Pogačar.

The action continues on Monday (Sunday evening in Canada) with the U23 men’s chrono. Tristan Jussaume and Carson Miles represent Canada.

Wollongong 2022 Elite Men’s Time Trial

Gold) Tobias Foss (Norway) 40:02

Silver) Stefan Küng (Switzerland) +0:03

Bronze) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) +0:09

19) Derek Gee (Canada) +1:59

26) Matteo Dal-Cin (Canada) +2:22