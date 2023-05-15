Olivia Baril shows she’s a rider to watch after superb performance at Itzulia Women

Canada’s Olivia Baril finished third on stage 3 of Itzulia Women on Sunday. The UAE Team ADQ completed an impressive three days in the stage race, finishing fourth overall. Sunday’s event, a 114.8 km race Donostia was won by Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) who also took the overall.

Marlen Reusser se pone l‼️ pic.twitter.com/zc63ANWrNN — Itzulia Basque Country (@ehitzulia) May 14, 2023

Her teammate Demi Vollering finished second, with Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM Racing) rounding out the podium. Vollering would take stage 2, with Baril finishing a strong seventh. The 26-year-old from Rouyn-Noranda also finished seventh in the points competition. The Canadian’s consistency was impressive, notably on the final stage. Although Reusser was clear, Baril was right there with Vollering duking it out for the finish, and beating the other rides in the break, including van Vleuten.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com