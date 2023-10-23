Olivia Baril transfers to Movistar after a year with UAE-Team ADQ

Canadian Olivia Baril is on the move again. Transfering to WorldTeam UAE-Team ADQ this season after a year with Continental outfit Valcar-Travel & Service, Baril signed up for a year with WorldTeam Movistar next season, the squad announced on Monday.

🇨🇦🙌🏼 Olivia Baril will be a member of the #MovistarTeam2024 women’s roster! Yet another reinforcement to one of the most balanced @uci_wwt lineups. Read on her excitement towards the upcoming season with the Blues > https://t.co/RSOGgn3pxV#RodamosJuntos pic.twitter.com/QQFDoNn4mF — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) October 23, 2023

Baril had two of her three career victories this season, repeating as champion of the 1.1-rated, one-day Spanish race Gran Premio Ciudad de Eibar and taking a stage of the 2.1-rated Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l’Ardèche on her way to fourth on GC.

In WorldTour races, Olivia came fourth in Itzulia Women, sixth in the Tour of Scandinavia, 11th in the Tour de Suisse Women and 29th in the Tour de France Femmes.

At Nationals she was runner-up in both the time trial and the road race. At Worlds she placed 19th in the time trial and 34th in the road race. She is ranked 34th by the UCI, third highest on UAE-ADQ.

Baril is the fourth signing for Movistar. The Spanish squad is losing six riders before 2024, including the retiring Annemiek van Vleuten.