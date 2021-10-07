Olympic Games gold medallist Kelsey Mitchell heads up Team Canada at track cycling world championships

It might seem odd for the UCI to be holding the 2021 Track Cycling World Championships on October 20-24 instead of the winter or even spring, but for the 16 athletes selected by Cycling Canada on Thursday to compete in Roubaix, France, it won’t matter what is the season.

The Roubaix Worlds can be watched at FloBikes.

Kelsey Mitchell, who won Canada gold in the individual sprint on the final day of the Tokyo Olympic Games, will head up the team, along with bronze medal winner and Mitchell’s team sprint partner, Lauriane Genest.

Hugo Barrette and Nick Wammes were both at Tokyo and they’ll be contesting the team sprint together with Ryan Dodyk. Barrette will handle the keirin duties, while Wammes will compete in the individual sprint.

The men’s and women’s team pursuit lineups will look a little different from Tokyo, where the women placed fourth and the men fifth. Maggie Coles-Lyster flew the Canadian flag in Tokyo, and she’ll have Erin Attwell, Sarah Van Dam and Edmonton duo Ngaire Barraclough and Devaney Collier in her gang. Olympians Michael Foley and Derek Gee will roll the boards with Mathias Guillemette, Jackson Kinniburgh and Ethan Ogrodniczuk.

In total, Team Canada will be in eight events in Roubaix. It should be said that the venue for Roubaix 2021 is the indoor Vélodrome Couvert Regional Jean-Stablinski, not the outdoor Vélodrome André-Pétrieux of Paris-Roubaix fame. The Worlds were originally slated for Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Team Canada, 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Women’s Sprint

Kelsey Mitchell – Sherwood Park, AB [Team Sprint, Keirin, Sprint]

Lauriane Genest – Lévis, QC [Team Sprint, Keirin, Sprint]

Third rider TBC – [Team Sprint, Sprint]

Men’s Sprint

Hugo Barrette – Iles-de-la-Madeleine, QC [Team Sprint, Keirin]

Ryan Dodyk – Edmonton, AB [Team Sprint]

Nick Wammes – Bothwell, ON [Team Sprint, Sprint]

Women’s Endurance

Erin Attwell – Victoria, BC [Team Pursuit]

Ngaire Barraclough – Edmonton, AB [Team Pursuit]

Maggie Coles-Lyster – Maple Ridge, BC [Team Pursuit]

Devaney Collier – Edmonton, AB [Team Pursuit]

Sarah Van Dam – Victoria, BC [Team Pursuit]

Men’s Endurance

Michael Foley – Milton, ON [Team Pursuit]

Derek Gee – Ottawa, ON [Team Pursuit]

Mathias Guillemette – Trois-Rivières, QC [Team Pursuit]

Jackson Kinniburgh – Calgary, AB [Team Pursuit]

Ethan Ogrodniczuk – Vancouver, BC [Team Pursuit]