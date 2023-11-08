Ontario cyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by driver

A 64-year-old cyclist was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a driver in Kitchener, Ont., on Tuesday. The incident occurred at approximately 5:50 p.m. EDT when a driver collided with the cyclist, who was traveling east. The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old woman from Kitchener, was unharmed in the collision.

In response to the collision, Waterloo Regional Police temporarily closed Huron Road between Trussler Road and Amand Drive on Tuesday night to conduct their investigation. The road has since been reopened to the public.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or possesses dash-cam footage to get in touch with the police at 519-570-9777, extension 8856.