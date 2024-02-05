Ontario woman killed after being hit by motorist

A cyclist died in hospital on Saturday following a collision that occurred on Monday.

Toronto police responded to a crash at the intersection of McNicoll Avenue and Brimley Road around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. Reports indicate that a 2010 Nissan Sentra, heading west on McNicoll, attempted a left turn onto Brimley, colliding with a female cyclist traveling east on McNicoll during the turn.

The cyclist, a woman in her 60s, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Tragically, on Saturday, she succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Nissan cooperated with authorities and stayed at the scene.

Toronto police are seeking witnesses and urging anyone present in the vicinity or possessing security/dashcam footage to come forward and contact Tps.ca. The investigation is currently ongoing.