Opening stages of the 2025 Tour de France revealed

It’s been just over a month since the 2024 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes routes were revealed, but on Thursday ASO unveiled the first stages of the 2025 Tour de France in Northern France’s Lille.

It seems likely that a sprinter will pull on the first yellow jersey of the 112th edition, as the Grand Depart in Lille on July 5 is fairly flat. The last time a classic fast man has worn the first maillot jaune was 2019 when Mike Teunissen won in Brussels. Three lower category climbs will crown the first King of the Mountains.

The next day the peloton will tackle 209 km from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer. Three climbs are squeezed into the final 30 km to draw out the punchy riders.

Stage 3’s coastal route from Valenciennes to Dunkerque means that winds are likely, and the contenders will have to be attentive to stay out of trouble.

All that’s known about Stage 4 is that it starts in Amiens.

Some were speculating that cobbles would be on the menu in the early stages, but they are absent from the routes.

Stage 1: Saturday, July 5, Lille Métropole to Lille Métropole, 185 km

Stage 2: Sunday, July 6, Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer, 209 km

Stage 3: Monday, July 7, Valenciennes to Dunkerque, 172 km