Ottawa police appeal for witnesses after a motorist struck cyclist in a hit-and-run

Ottawa Police are appealing for witnesses regarding a hit-and-run incident that injured a cyclist on Dec. 17. The collision occurred in the 3600 block of Innes Road around 5 p.m. in Orléans. The cyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the vehicle involved fled the scene heading eastbound, according to a statement from authorities.

The suspected vehicle is described as a blue hatchback, possibly a 2006 Kia Rio or older, with damage to the front right-side bumper and a missing right-side mirror. Police added that the driver of the vehicle has been identified, but are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident, who has not yet spoken to authorities, to come forward.

If you have information please contact Const. Petepiece at PetepieceC@ottawapolice.ca or 613-236-1222, ext. 6561.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.