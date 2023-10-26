Pan Am Games Day 2 track recap: Women’s TP golden

Following a remarkable double-medal performance on the opening day of competition, Team Canada’s track cyclists regrouped at the Velódromo Parque Peñalolén to extend their impressive campaign at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on October 25 in Chile.

Women’s team pursuit

After an exceptional first day of racing, the women’s pursuit squad advanced to the gold medal final with their sights set on the ultimate prize. Devaney Collier, from Edmonton, Alta. Kiara Lylyk, from Guelph, Ont., Fiona Majendie from Vancouver, aged 25, and Ruby West, from Dundas, Ont., displayed took the win over Mexico with a time of 4:23.00 Meanwhile, Colombia took the bronze medal in the heat with a time of 4:24.96.

“We used a young alternate who showed a lot of promise today and we managed to get it done with a really fast time, too,” said National Team Coach Phil Abbott of Lylyk, who was a late substitute after Ngaire Barraclough withdrew due to illness. “We came in as favourites and caught the other team, so couldn’t ride it to completion but a gold medal’s a gold medal. Hopefully some of this team will be in Paris and some of them will be in LA for the Olympics, so this is absolutely great preparation for not only the level of competition, but also managing the venue and all the Games-related things we don’t get to experience the rest of the time.”

Men’s individual sprint

In the men’s individual sprint, Nick Wammes from Bothwell, Ont., a strong performance across qualification, 1/8- and quarter-final rounds, securing a place in tomorrow’s final with both clear victories and a competitive head-to-head finish.

Men’s individual pursuit

Tyler Rorke, a 20-year-old hailing from Baden, Ont., also participated in the men’s sprint for Canada. He performed well in the morning’s qualification and 1/8 final but was defeated by Jair Tjon En Fa from Suriname in the quarter-final, ultimately finishing seventh in the 5-8 final.

Women’s keirin

In the women’s keirin event, Jackie Boyle, 26, unfortunately had a crash in the first round, resulting in minor injuries. The Toronto native departs Santiago with a bronze medal from the women’s team sprint.