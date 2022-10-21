Para-cycling world championships day 2: Mel Pemble wins scratch

Mel Pemble won a rainbow jersey and Canada’s first gold medal of the week on Friday. Following of her world record from day one in the 200 m sprint, she would ride to the top of the podium at her first world championships of her career in the C3 scratch race.

“This is so surreal,” Pemble said. “This is a goal I had maybe in two years time, maybe next year. For it to happen at my first World Championships, made it quite the day. I was really nervous today, so I’m glad it paid off.”

Pemble waited until the last moments of the scratch race to take victory. Starting the final lap, she sad third behind Aniek van den Aarssen of the Netherlands and the U.S.A.’s Clara Brown. Pemble timed her attack perfectly, passing the Dutch rider as they exited the final corner before the finish line. van der Aarssen held on for second with Brown finishing third.

WOWOWOW! Congratulations to Mel Pemble who just won 🥇 at the 2022 Para Cycling Track World Championships in the WC3 scratch race 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉@CyclingCanada @Canadian Tire Sports Analytics @cbcsports pic.twitter.com/MAsU45A52Y — Canadian Paralympic Committee (@CDNParalympics) October 21, 2022

Aleandre Hayward was also in action for Canada on Friday. Hailing from Quispamsis, New Brunswick, and racing in his first-ever world championships, Hayward set a personal best time of 1:14.908 in the Men’s C3 Individual Pursuit to take fifth place.

Alexandre Hayward made his Para Cycling Track World Championship debut having only first started this event last month. Listen to him track side here: @CyclingCanada #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/0fg7cUHeiK — Canadian Paralympic Committee (@CDNParalympics) October 21, 2022

Two days of competition remain at the 2022 para cycling track world championships. Racing in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France concludes on Sunday, Oct. 23. Full results and a live stream of racing are available through for both remaining race days.