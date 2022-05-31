Paralympian Marcin Polak suspended for four years for EPO

On Monday, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced that the Polish para-cyclist Marcin Polak has been sanctioned with a period of ineligibility of four years following an Anti-Doping Rule Violation for the presence of Erythropoietin (EPO) in three samples collected.

In accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code nd the UCI Anti-Doping Regulations , the period of ineligibility began on August 27 2021 and is effective until August 25 2025.

Furthermore, all the results that Polak has achieved in the period since his initial positive test have been removed.

Polak represented Poland at the 2020 Paralympics, as well as setting the world record in the 4 km individual pursuit in the B classification in January 2020.