Peter Sagan takes on riding in the snow

The average December temperature in Monaco is around 12°C—much warmer than most of Canada. Despite the temperate southern-European weather, three-time world champion Peter Sagan ran into some surprising conditions on a training ride today.

The 30-year-old cyclist was riding with his Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Erik Baška and his brother Juraj Sagan (who is also a professional cyclist). Just two kilometres from home, the group encountered a surprise snowfall.

“Hey there,” says Sagan in the Instagram video, which shows him skidding around on the freshly fallen snow. “I never saw this in my life in Monaco. It’s a beautiful day. We did today five hours, and we cannot get home because of a lot of snow, just the last two kilometres to Monaco,” he laugh, “It’s OK!”

Despite the unexpected snowfall, Sagan looks prepared for the snow with a buff pulled up around his chin, gloves and a detachable fender clipped on to his seatpost.

“What an experience it was today, my first ride with snow in Monaco!” he says in the caption.

New experiences

Sagan has been able to try a number of new things this year. Recently, the Slovakian cyclist got into a fighter jet, experiencing 7.6 G’s. The two minute video begins with Sagan saying “All right” into a microphone then flying at high speed through the sky.

There’s a moment where he brings a bag to his mouth and it looks like he may loose his lunch, but he pushes through it ands is all smiles in the end. “It was a bumpy ride at times but I’m definitely getting better and I’ll keep training. Please call me when there is a spot in a @spacex rocket to the @iss,” joked Sagan in his Instagram caption. “(You can put me in the cargo bay if needed).”