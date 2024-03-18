Peter Sagan to have a second round of heart surgery after incident during training

Peter Sagan will need to take more time off from cycling, and will have another round of heart surgery shortly. The Slovakian posted about it on his Instagram page. “While I was training on the rocky trails in Marseille, my heart hit a few bumps. Nothing to worry about, you could say that my heart needs a pit stop,” Sagan wrote.”I will undergo surgery next week and thanks to my friend, sports cardiologist Dr. Roberto Corsetti, I am sure I will be back in the saddle very soon.”

Second procedure in weeks

Peter Sagan, a former road cycling professional who is transitioning to mountain biking in 2024, underwent a heart procedure in Italy in February due to irregularities in his heart rate during a race in Valencia.

The three-time world road race champion had an ablation procedure aimed at addressing heart arrhythmias. Representatives for Sagan assured that the procedure was routine, and they expect him to return to racing within a month.

During the race, Sagan experienced arrhythmia which prompted the need for treatment. The procedure was ongoing, with plans to assess the situation and potentially fit a monitor if deemed necessary. Doctors diagnosed Sagan with “anomalous tachycardia with a high ventricular response,” and resulted in his coach, Patxi Vila, to try and investigate further due to consistently elevated heart rate values.

Despite the setback, Sagan’s spokesperson then confirmed that his season goal of qualifying for the Olympic Games mountain bike event remained feasible. After the first procedure Sagan resumed cycling after a week of recovery, following the original program.

Second procedure complicates Olympic bid

As well as his multiple world titles from 2015 to 2017, Sagan had an impressive cycling career with twelve stages in the Tour de France and wins in the Tour de Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, with a total of 121 professional career wins. In 2023 he announced we would be retiring from pro road racing to focus on the dirt. He will still ride select races for the Continental team, Pierre Baguette Cycling.



This latest news dims Sagan’s hopes of competing in the Paris Olympic Games this summer. Acquiring the necessary points for the Slovakian was already a challenging task, and this setback adds further complications.