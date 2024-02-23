Peter Sagan undergoes heart procedure to treat cardiac arrhythmia

Former world champion Peter Sagan had a procedure performed on his heart in Ancona, Italy, following an HR irregularities during a race in Valencia.

The three-time world road race champion, who is making a transition to mountain biking in 2024, had an ablation procedure aimed at correcting heart arrhythmias.

Routine procedure

Representatives for Sagan said the procedure was routine and anticipate his return to racing within a month.

Sagan’s spokesperson informed GCN, “He experienced arrhythmia during the race, and our goal is to manage it. The procedure is underway, and they will assess the situation. If it’s not a serious issue, as we believe, he will have a monitor fitted.”

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, which first reported the news, doctors diagnosed Sagan with “anomalous tachycardia with a high ventricular response.” The discovery of consistently elevated heart rate values prompted his coach, Patxi Vila, to advocate for an investigation.

The spokesperson confirmed that Sagan’s season goal of qualifying for the Olympic Games mountain bike event remains achievable.

“Peter is in good condition,” Sagan’s spokesperson said to AFP. “He will resume cycling in about a week, following the same program as originally planned. Everything is well under control.”

In addition to his world titles from 2015 to 2017, Sagan had an impressive cycling career with twelve stages in the Tour de France and wins in the Tour de Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, with a total of 121 professional career triumphs.

On Friday, Sagan posted on Instagram saying the procedure was a success.

“Hello guys, just a brief update. Everything is under control and in just a few days I’ll be back on my specialized bike. Here’s an English translation of the original medical report in Italian: The athlete is fine. An internal electrophysiological study was carried out, which excluded any supraventricular or ventricular arrhythmia of pathological significance. A subcutaneous event recorder has been implanted which will allow the future monitoring of the athlete.”