Peter Sagan will retire from WorldTour after 2023

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan (Team TotalEnergies) will say au revoir to the WorldTour circuit after 2023. The Slovakian rider announced his plans on Instagram on Thursday. Sagan, 33, said he will ride his final Tour de France this year, and that he will change his focus for 2024. will ride a farewell season of World Tour road races and then target the mountain bike. He will ride some road races in his final year, but his focus will be the XCO race at the Olympics.

“This is the last year you will see me in World Tour races,” he said “We’ll go on to carry out this incredible project to reach the Paris Olympics and race on the mountain bike,” Sagan said in the video. “I think it can be another nice adventure. I’ll do some minor road races to reach the Olympics and from there we’ll see.”

Sagan is ending his cycling career where he began. The seven-time green jersey winner began his career off-road before transitioning to the road. As well as his three rainbow jerseys from 2015-207, he took 12 stages at the Tour, as well as big wins at Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders.

Sagan has raced twice at the Olympics, at the road race at the 2012 London Olympics, and then on the mountain bike at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games. At Rio, after much anticipation, he had an early flat and would settle for 35th. Perhaps in 2024 he can end things on a high note and get that Olympic medal to add to an already impressive palmarès.