Peter Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe bosses Giro Stage 10, delivers him to victory

Peter Sagan won his second Giro d’Italia stage in two years on Monday, with his Bora-Hansgrohe squad grabbing the race by the scruff of the neck, shedding his sprint competition and delivering the Slovakian to the win. Sagan assumes the purple points jersey from Tim Merlier, one of the fastmen who were spat out the back on the day’s categorized climb. Egan Bernal will go into the first rest day in pink.





The Course

The altimetry revealed a few ripples including a climb just after the start in L’Aquila, but only one categorized ascent cresting at the 39 km to go point.

#Giro stage 10 has started.

Today, we are traveling from L'Aquila to Foligno, over 139 hilly kilometers at the end of which the sprinters will be hoping to still be in the mix. pic.twitter.com/Yydq1NvYJ0 — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) May 17, 2021

There was a quintet of breakaways, but it didn’t make it to the Cat. 4 climb. There, Bora-Hansgrohe popped off Tim Merlier and Giacomo Nizzolo.

🇮🇹 #Giro#BandOfBrothers 💪🏼💪🏼 Several more sprinters are being dropped from the field, as our guys continue to push the pace. pic.twitter.com/KCUJRqYaqq — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) May 17, 2021

At the intermediate sprint before the colour blocks could wind it up, Egan Bernal put a second into all his rivals save Remco Evenepoel, who put a second into the race leader.

Sagan still had Fernando Gaviria and Davide Cimolai to worry about, but his Bora-Hansgrohe gang was just too drilled and Sagan was too fast. It was Sagan’s third triumph of the season.

Tuesday is the rest day, and it’s the mini-Strade Bianche stage on Wednesday.

2021 Giro d’Italia Stage 10

1) Peter Sagan (Slovakia/Bora-Hansgrohe) 4:08:23

2) Fernando Gaviria (Colombia/UAE-Emirates) s.t.

3) Davide Cimolai (Italy/Israel Start-up Nation) s.t.

166) Antoine Duchesne (Canada/Groupama-FDJ) +10:11

2021 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Egan Bernal (Colombia/Ineos Grenadiers) 3:10:56

2) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +0:14

3) Alexandr Vlasov (Russia/Astana-Premier Tech) +0:22

155) Antoine Duchesne (Canada/Groupama-FDJ) +1:42:29