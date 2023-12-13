Philippe Gilbert and Loïc Vliegen convicted of assault on motorist who closepassed them in 2016

Former world champion Philippe Gilbert and his then-teammate Loïc Vliegen, as well as a motorist, have been convicted of various charges that occurred during a training ride incident in 2016.

According to Nieuwsblad, the duo was training on the Liège-Bastogne-Liège course between Spa and Theux, and encountered a hazardous situation when a motorist dangerously overtook them. This led to an initial confrontation, during which Vliegen was forced to the left by a deliberate steering maneuver from the driver. The driver was subsequently found guilty of intentionally obstructing traffic.

Shortly thereafter, the cyclists encountered the same car in the centre of Theux, stopped in traffic. Witnesses reported a physical altercation initiated by the two cyclists. Gilbert used pepper spray and suffered a fracture in his left hand.

For this incident, the court determined that both the riders and the motorist were responsible for assault and injury. One occupant of the car was acquitted. The court also confirmed the possession of pepper spray by Gilbert during these events, which is illegal in Belgium. He was fined for that as well.

All three individuals involved received a standard guilty verdict. Gilbert, who initially sought 450,000 euro in damages from the driver, was awarded 500 euro, while Vliegen received 1,000 euros. The riders are required to compensate the occupants of the car, provisionally set at 1 euro.