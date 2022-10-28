Please don’t dress as a cyclist for Hallowe’en, but if you insist, here are 6 costumes

Hey, who doesn’t like a clever costume, right? Hallowe’en can bring out some pretty fine ideas when it comes to costumes, as well as the same old thing we see every year.

Sometimes costumes can come a little too close to home. If you spend your evenings or mornings in Lycra…why would you want to go to a Hallowe’en party and sit by the punch bowl in a tight kit? I mean, I would rather dress up as a Frankenstein, but that’s me.

Here’s some really stupid ideas if you must.

1. Zombie Cyclist

You a fan of The Walking Dead and The Tour de France? Marry your two loves and dress in kit, and get zombify yourself. Everyone will find it hilarious.

2. ‘90s pro cyclist

No helmet needed. But make sure you bring your spinacis, vintage Brikos and headband please. And no, please don’t bring a syringe as part of your costume.

“You want some glucose packs prolific 90s Ukrainian cyclist Serguei Outschakov?” “No, I’m cool.” pic.twitter.com/nWfWhIEbFX — Qwerty (@Qwerty367348) June 30, 2022

3. Lance Armstrong

Dress up as the Texan, and make sure you wear a yellow jersey. Guaranteed people will have some strong opinions.

Oct. 22/2012 – Cyclist Lance Armstrong is stripped of his seven Tour de France titles after admitting to taking steroids during his racing career. pic.twitter.com/e6CBrZgpy3 — Today In History (@TodayThatWas) October 22, 2022

4. A super serious Masters cyclist

No one will understand this costume but you, but that’s part of the fun, right?

5. A triathlete

If you walk into the party with a Speedo, an aero helmet, some sunnies and cycling shoes, you’ll for sure be the most popular person at the party.

Warning vintage triathlete getting ready for a vintage triathlon. @mallorca140_6 This will be my first test run on this bike (make, age unknown), 8 speed with the latest shimano rx100 group set and a pair of handle bars from my old town shopping bike. @tri247 pic.twitter.com/lUrIC3eUTf — The Brick Session (@thebricksession) September 19, 2021

6. Bike courier

The good news is, you can ride to and from the party in this one. Joints are optional.

A courier, riding with no hands on his bike, using his phone and going through two red lights. Stopped and issued with a £50 fine. Unfortunately one of many cyclists stopped and fined due to not stopping at red lights. 494 pic.twitter.com/ZmUyzUtvai — City Police Officers (@CityPoliceCops) July 7, 2021

(dis)Honourable mention

The Omi Opi girl

If you go to a party where there is even one cycling fan, they will lol.