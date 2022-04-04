Pogačar screamed something fierce at van Baarle after his Flanders disaster

After Mathieu van der Poel’s incredible win at Sunday’s Tour of Flanders, you could feel the frustration in Pogačar.

As the Dutchman and Slovenian coming to a near standstill, it allowed Dylan van Baarle (Ineos-Grenadiers) and Valentin Madouas (Grouparama/FDJ) to catch up with him in the final metres. The cat and mouse games between the two would ultimately result in Pogačar being shut out of the podium.

When Van der Poel went through the 1 km to go banner, the pursuers were a full 20 seconds behind. They began to play games allowing Madouas and Dylan van Baarle to catch. Pogačar threw his hands up in frustration as he realized he had been undone. The Tour de France champion didn’t even make the podium.

Yes, Pogacar was blocked in the sprint but that's part of the game. Frustrating but he knows that he has only himself to blame for letting them come back. It's good to see him angry. He will come back and win De Ronde, I'm sure. #RVV22 pic.twitter.com/seFpXugwZo — Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) April 3, 2022

In the video replay you can see that Pog was boxed in and unable to come around to try and keep second. Van Baarle’s line looks to be fairly fine, but Pog didn’t think so. After the race, he had some thoughts for the Ineos rider. As a former hockey commentator once said, “Kids, don’t read lips!”

You can watch the heated moment after the race where Pog gives van Baarle a mouthful here.