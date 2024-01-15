Police posted partial evidence of riders going through red lights, and the Internet was naturally upset

On Sunday, video footage capturing four cyclists allegedly disobeying a red traffic light sparked a debate on social media, as opinions diverged on who was truly at fault. Social media users urged the release of the complete video, hoping to see the full context.

Short clip posted…without most important part

The clip from Esher, U.K., showed four cyclists positioned in front of a red light, waiting to make a right turn, with a line of vehicles behind them. The Surrey Police’s Vanguard Road Safety Team shared the video on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “VanguardRST stopped these 4 cyclists in Esher after they were observed contravening a red traffic light. Fixed penalty notices issued to all.”

#VanguardRST stopped these 4 cyclists in Esher after they were observed contravening a red traffic light. FPN’s issued to all.#vulnerableroadusers #fatal5 pic.twitter.com/np612MNx62 — Surrey RoadSafe (@SurreyRS) January 14, 2024



However, skeptics on social media questioned whether an actual violation occurred, requesting the publication of the initial 10 seconds of footage that allegedly captures the cyclists running the red light.

Initial video was inconclusive

Travis and Sigrid asked, “Do you have any video of the offence? Another person added, ‘I’m very disappointed in this tweet. The video that you have posted does not show any offence being committed. If I were to submit this to Met Police of a motor vehicle doing the same, they would not proceed with a prosecution. Your account is usually unbiased.’ “If they weren’t already over the line when the light changed to red, how come the car behind them is already up to the stop line?”

Another post read, “You should have shown the offence; that would have stopped all these challenges.”

Why not show the whole incident?

“It would be nice if the video showed an offence, since the way that junction works is for traffic to sit in the right lane past the white line, at which point they are free to turn even on red,” Dave McCraw said.

Jason asked, ”Why do you think they should provide all the video? What business is of anyone? They’ve been reported; a 3rd party has shared it for whatever reason. If the Police are reporting wrongdoing, then good.”

McCraw argued that if the authorities are posting evidence of cyclists running red, they should post the entire clip. “I agree they could not share video at all, but to share video that shows no offence is problematic.”

Risky behaviour?

Certain individuals supported the police’s actions, asserting that cyclists must adhere to the same rules of the road as everyone else. “’Why do vulnerable road users put themselves at unnecessary risk?”

Demand for the full video

After dozens and dozens of replies asking why the cops didn’t show the full clip, finally it appeared, 24 hours later. “Following on from yesterday’s post, there were a lot of questions raised as to whether the cyclist had traveled over the stop line when the lights were red. As you can see from the downloaded clear tone, the lights were red when they crossed the stop line and then continued,” the police posted.

Ask and you shall receive

Why the Surrey Police’s social media person didn’t post the full clip in the first place is unknown… it would have prevented a whole lotta Internet Outrage ™.