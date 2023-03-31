Police told cyclist three times to stop training on a hill because of driver complaints

A British rider is rightfully angry after police asked him three times to stop his training following motorist complaints. Chris Glencorse, from Denby Dale, England was riding up a long climb when he was told he should stop and put his bike in their vehicle.

“Unbelievably the Isle of Man Police thought it was appropriate to stop me three times while cycling over the mountain the last time to tell me to put the bike in the van because of complaints by car drivers. That’s not how Highway Code works. I didn’t get in the van,” he tweeted.

A spokesperson for the authorities responded to his comment, saying it was all about his safety. “Several callers were concerned for your safety today due to the poor visibility and heavy fog. We simply wanted to check on your welfare and offer assistance so that you could arrive at your destination safely.

Glencorse responded with a photo of said “heavy fog.” Although it’s certainly grey, it’s hardly “heavy fog.”

Christopher Lang pointed out that if he had a problem with vehicles, the police would most likely not be as quick to get back to him.

“That’s a quick response, if I have a complaint about a driver I’ve got to make a phone call, submit footage and have two officers come and collect the evidence at that point they may or may not decide to speak to the driver. Is this quick response just for people cycling?

You can read the whole thread with both cyclists and motorists weighing in below. Steel yourself, friends.