Popular American cycling commentator Dick Ring dies at 90

Dick Ring, a long-time American bike racer and commentator, has died at the age of 90 after a life spent in the sport. On Tuesday, the New England Bicycle Racing Association posted the news on X.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of a New England cycling legend and NEBRA Hall of Famer Dick Ring. Anyone who raced road, cross, and track in the last 30 years would have done so in the presence of Dick on the mic,” the caption began.

“His voice will always resonate with everyone who he called during a race. Dick’s contributions span 7 decades from founding NEBC in 1956 to racing with the legendary Art Longsjo to calling some of the finest races on New England soil.”

His obituary spoke of his influence on the cycling community that spanned over three decades.

“Whether it was road races, cyclocross events, or track competitions, Dick’s voice could always be heard over the mic, providing enthusiastic and knowledgeable commentary that brought the races to life,” it read. “His passion for the sport was infectious, and he played a significant role in shaping the local cycling scene.”

Anyone who raced in the eastern United States–most notably New England, would have undoubtedly heard the colorful commentator announcing races.

Here’s a great little short film on bikehugger.com to learn more about the late cycling personality.