Primož Roglič signs up with Bora-Hansgrohe “from 2024 onwards”

The cycling world has been wondering where one of the most accomplished riders in the WorldTour peloton, Primož Roglič, would be going after eight years with Jumbo-Visma. On Friday it was announced that the former ski jumper would leave the Dutch Bees for the Green Germans, Bora-Hansgrohe. In a press release, the team said that the Slovenian had signed up “from 2024 onwards”.

In his time with Jumbo-Visma, the 33 year old won four Grand Tours: three Vueltas a Espana and this season’s Giro d’Italia. On his palmares he can boast two Tirreno-Adriatico titles, two Itzulia Basque Country winner’s berets, two Tours de Romandie, a Paris-Nice and a Critérium du Dauphiné. Last week he took his hat trick of one-day Giros dell’Emilia.

This transfer comes as Jumbo-Visma and Soudal-QuickStep might be merging into a superteam containing Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, Wout Van Aert, Sepp Kuss and Julian Alaphilippe.

Roglič joins Bora’s stage race gang of 2022 Giro winner Jai Hindley, Alexandr Vlasov (7th at 2023 Vuelta), Cian Uijtdebroeks (8th at the Vuelta) and Dani Martinez (2022 Itzulia Basque Country champion).

After three red jerseys and one pink jersey, surely Roglič will be looking to win that elusive yellow jersey next season versus two-time Tour de France victors Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar.