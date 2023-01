Canadian cyclist Kris Yip died on Wednesday at the age of 47. The rider from Prince George had been riding and racing most of his life.

In 2022, he qualified for represent Canada at the 2022 UCI Esports World Championships with a very strong ride at the the Pan Am Selection Race, where he finished 11th overall.

The cause of death is not known at this time.

On Sunday, the Prince George Cycling Club held a memorial to honour Yip.