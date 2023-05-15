Puck Pieterse guzzled her champagne like an absolute legend

Puck Pieterse is a superstar on the trails, and now, on the podium. The Dutch rider took an impressive win at the XCO World Cup opener in Nove Mesto. The Alpecin-Fenix rider out-kicked world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot in the finale, proving all the hype around her is true. She finished fifth in her first pro road race earlier this year at Strade Bianche, adding to her silver medal at the ‘cross worlds. She has been rocking the u-23 field for the past few years, and now, it seems like she’s ready to do the same with the elites.

But let’s talk about the podium. In April, Tadej Pogačar for his fantastic win at the Amstel Gold Race–and his post-race chugfest on the podium. Pog drank the eponymous beer sponsor like a king. Now, Pieterse has one-upped the Slovenian. She absolutely crushed her bottle of sparkly and even downed some of PFP’s.

Check out the fabulous display of ferocity below.