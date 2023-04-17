Tadej Pogačar downed his Amstel Gold beer like a champ

Tadej Pogačar won both the Amstel Gold race, but also the podium drink as well on Sunday.

Pog was for the last 29.5 km, and becomes only the fourth rider to win both the Ronde van Vlaanderen

and Amstel Gold Race. Ireland’s Ben Healy (EF Education-Easypost) came in second, just half a minute behind. Ineos Grenadiers rider Tom Pidcock came in third, over two minutes back.

As you can imagine, given that the title sponsor is Amstel Gold, there’s always the eponymous hooch on the podium. As Pidcock and Healy sipped their winning bevvy, Pog hydrated like a star. Down in one big gulp. Check out the master class in the art of chug below. Pidcock, who doesn’t drink alcohol, was being polite guest to the sponsor, it seems, with his two sips.