Quadriplegic handcyclist who is riding across Canada inspires teens in Nanaimo.

On Wednesday, Kevin Mills, 43, made a stop at Departure Bay Elementary Eco-School as he neared the end of his extraordinary 8,200-km trek from Newfoundland to Victoria.

Mills, who is from Newmarket, Ont., suffered a severe spinal cord injury in 2009 while vacationing in Cuba when a massive wave thrust his body headfirst into the ocean floor.

After years of therapy, Mills built up the strength and stamina necessary to take on this daunting journey, which began on May 28 from Cape Spear, Nfld., the easternmost point in Canada.

“Getting outside, getting active, moving your body, it just helps you in so many ways,” Mills said at the school to NanaimoNewsNOW. “The other part is creating a discussion about accessibility and how we can improve and make our society even more inclusive.”

The students have been following his journey online on the Pedaling Possibilities website..

The ride has been great for the cyclist’s physical and mental health; he stated, “My body feels amazing.”

He’s not just riding to inspire; he also aims to create change for riders with physical disabilities. Mills notes challenges, such as narrow bike lanes that are incompatible with wheelchairs and a lack of accessible shower facilities, highlight areas where the former paramedic believes there is room for necessary improvements.

One of the significant causes Mills is advocating for is a continuous, accessible cross-Canada bike route. He told NanaimoNewsNOW that if such a route becomes a reality, it could attract individuals from all corners of the globe to explore it and encourage more people to engage in cycling, even if it’s only for sections of the route.