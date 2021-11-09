Rally Cycling rebrands as Human Powered Health

Building on 15 years of bringing the best of North American cycling to a global audience, Circuit Sport announced on Monday a new vision of what a racing team can stand for. The new team will be known as Human Powered Health.

Human Powered Health will be a wellness platform built to empower people to take control of their own physical and mental well-being. It will spread the message that cultivating healthier habits and living a more active lifestyle can lead to dramatic improvements in health and wellness.

“Human Powered Health represents more than racing, more than athletics,” said Charles Aaron, managing director and founder of Circuit Sport. “It’s about reminding people that they have more power over their health than they think. We want to support people, mind and body, and use our platform to inspire them to take small, simple steps towards greater health and well-being.”

2022 Focus on wellness

In previous iterations of its teams, Circuit Sport has continually gone beyond the traditional sports marketing model with health and wellness-minded campaigns like Inspired Bikes, Body Positivity, Healthy Habits, and Longevity.

That will expand and evolve as the Human Powered Health platform grows into a hub for health and wellness content with its athletes as the main mouthpiece. New brand partnerships will allow the team to incorporate data analytics across sleep, nutrition, movement, and health care to support its followers on their health journey.

The team will also launch a Discord channel that will serve as a hub for fans, partners and clients interested in all things Human Powered Health. Hosted by the team and with regular appearances by professional riders, the channel will be a place to share ideas on how to live healthier lifestyles.

Introducing Human Powered Health, the future of our program. Learn more 👉 https://t.co/r5uGGIXkGm pic.twitter.com/O61aGVPtBd — Rally Cycling (@HumanPwrdHealth) November 9, 2021

Building for the future

Human Powered Health joins the Women’s WorldTour in 2022. It is the realization of a dream that began 10 years ago with the formation of the women’s program. The move makes Human Powered Health the first co-ed team to send its women to the top division of the sport before its men.

Following a sensational season that included victories in the United Kingdom, Portugal, Denmark, France, and Turkey, the men’s program continues in the ProTeam ranks with its sights set firmly on the WorldTour.

“We couldn’t take this step without the support of our partners and their shared vision for the future,” added Aaron. “We’ve shown our ability to win bike races around the world but what sustains us is creating connections and empowering people.”

Circuit Sport is currently aligning with brands that stand for something bigger than their product, a vital step to building the foundation of Human Powered Health for years to come. These brands, which will be announced in the coming weeks, share the belief that our collective health matters.

In a world navigating a pandemic, and where obesity and heart disease are at all-time highs, there has never been a more important time for each of us to invest in our health and inspire those around us to do the same. Building connections and sharing encouragement and knowledge are pivotal to empowering people to lead healthier lives.