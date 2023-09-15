Rapha launches 2023 Maghalie Rochette collection

Maghalie Rochette, coming back from fatigue and injury, is getting ready to start her 2023-2024 cyclocross bid, and has some brand-new threads. But she’s also aware of the environment and sustainability, so these year’s kit will be using some of last year’s. The new clothes use off-cuts, or leftovers from the previous clothes so as to reduce waste.

“What do I really need? Focus on the essentials to perform,” she said. “Just a healthy body and mind. Everything else is excess.”

Maghalie Rochette’s start to the 2023 CX season

Sept. 16-17: US CX Series, Roanoke Virginia

Sept. 23-24: US CX Series, Rochester, NY

Sept. 30/Oct. 1: US CX Series, Baltimore, MD

World Cup #1, Waterloo, Wisconsin

Oct. 21: UCI Cyclocross de Lévis, QC (CAN)

OCt. 28-29: US CX Series, Falmouth, MA