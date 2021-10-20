Rapha women’s collection launches new down jacket

Off-road riding in winter can often throw up the most rewarding adventures, as well as plenty of mud and grime. But to get the most of your riding, you’ll need the right kit. Rapha’s Explore collection features garments and accessories purpose-built for the demands of off-road riding, guaranteed to serve you well through all weathers and terrain. Launching this season is the Women’s Explore Down jacket, designed to provide warmth without weight on off-road adventure rides.

Fit

This new version of the Explore Down jacket has been designed with a women’s specific fit that works equally well on and off the bike.

Fabric

The jacket is made with a lightweight woven nylon outer fabric and filled with high loft 850-fill-power down to create an insulating layer for exceptional warmth in the cold conditions, 25 per cent extra when compared with the original. The down insulation is treated with a durable water repellent coating in order to retain loft and lock in warmth even in damp conditions. Working closely with industry leading partner Allied Feather, Rapha uses a fully traceable, responsibly sourced down and each jacket comes with a lot number, allowing you to track the exact origin of the fill.

Heat is locked in with elasticated openings at the hood and cuffs as well as an elasticated waistband which is adjusted via hidden cinches inside the front pockets that double up as hand warmers. Full-length, two-way zipper for extra ventilation and easy access to jersey pockets. The hood features a lightweight elastic binding and can be removed completely for those packing lighter still. Reflective logos are positioned on the back and chest for added visibility.

Features

The detachable hood can be easily attached or removed with poppers, the hood provides vital extra warmth. The hand warmer pockets will keep you hands warm and essentials safe with plenty of pocket storage. Plus, the full-length, two way zipper for extra ventilation and easy access to jersey pockets.