RCMP doubles down on brutal viral video about motorists

After the Richmond RCMP posted a controversial video on X (formerly Twitter) about the responsibility of vulnerable road users when it comes to collisions, cyclists and pedestrians were outraged. The article that was linked was titled, “Pedestrian safety is a two-way street: What pedestrians and drivers can do to make our roadways safer.”

Strange messaging about road safety

The pedestrian safety recommendations included making eye contact with motorists, exercising caution at intersections, donning reflective clothing, and refraining from using headphones while crossing roads.

However, in the video shared, a pedestrian was depicted strolling in a dark hoodie with headphones on. This individual narrowly avoided a collision with a distracted driver who was engrossed in his phone. Given the post’s emphasis on shared responsibility between pedestrians and drivers, numerous responses rightfully expressed their discontent.

just to be very clear about why many people seem upset about this comparison: – in the video, the pedestrian is not breaking any laws but the driver is

– the driver can be moderately inconvenienced for 2-3 seconds while the pedestrian can be killed https://t.co/mTTupgQwbq — Justin McElroy (@j_mcelroy) October 16, 2023

Distracted driving

The community notes function on X/Twitter–which offers corrections and insights to questionable Tweets, got right in there. “The province of British Columbia has a Distracted Driving Law that prohibits the use of handheld devices such as cell phones. No laws prohibit the use of headphones or hoodies while pedestrians use marked crosswalks. In this video, only the driver performs an illegal act,” it read.

Police shocked at response

On Wednesday, seemingly undeterred by the many, many, many responses to it, the Richmond RCMP made a statement.

“What I’m quite shocked about is most of the negative comments are not even local, not even based here…they’re mostly from the United States, which I’m not even sure they know where we are located,” Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dennis Hwang. “Fall season is particularly bad for pedestrian safety, and pedestrian awareness and we have the most incidents of pedestrians getting struck in the fall months and that’s why we usually send out some safety tips.”

“We understand that people may have a different interpretation [of the video] but what we’ve seen [in the critiques from thousands of people around the world] is just beyond comprehension.” – @RichmondRCMP That’s exactly the problem. Cops don’t get it. https://t.co/tfAkZR4dNC pic.twitter.com/YffIfh5mHZ — Martyn Schmoll (@martynschmoll) October 19, 2023

He went on to tell the Richmond News that the clip was created by a high school videographer and some volunteer actors. “We received no funding…it was done in-house. Done with volunteers,” he said.

We’re asking elected officials, police & all those responsible for road safety to reimagine their messaging. Focus on the giant elephant in the room (dangerous drivers) & less on victimizing vulnerable road users – special mention to @RichmondRCMP. https://t.co/0pCqD14Xuo pic.twitter.com/Cs5TT1KuJs — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) October 17, 2023



