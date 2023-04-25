Home > News

Recently un-retired Alejandro Valverde wins his first race back

Former world champ won La Indomable gravel race

Alejandro Valverde wins Photo by: Movistar Team @Movistar_Team
April 25, 2023
Alejandro Valverde is back, and has won his first race back, La Indomable. Valverde, who recently announced he’d be returning to competition after just retiring in 2022, took the 105 km race in Berja, Spain on Sunday. He finished almost five minutes ahead of Ismael Esteban Agüero (Logos Energía). In third was British CX champion Cameron Mason (Trinity Racing). Mason cheekily wrote about Valverde on Twitter.

“I rode smooth almost caught 2nd place by the line. here was no catching the winner, apparently he used to be a good bike rider.”

Valverde broke away in the first 2 km and kept increasing his lead, including up the biggest climb of the day, a 25 km ascent. This was the first of 16 events of the Trek UCI Gravel World Series calendar.
The Spaniard, who rode for Movistar for 12 years, is now part of its new gravel team. The kit is similar to the WorldTour team, except for brown shorts. Because gravel.