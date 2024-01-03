Red Bull acquires 51 per cent in Bora-Hansgrohe

Red Bull has secured a controlling interest in the companies that owns Bora-Hansgrohe, according to documents from Austria’s Federal Competition Authority. The authority, responsible for overseeing potential mergers to make sure they comply with competition laws, confirmed that Red Bull GmbH, based in Austria, has indirectly acquired a 51 per cent stake in RD pro cycling GmbH & Co KG and RD Beteiligungs GmbH. These are the companies that own Bora-Hansgrohe WorldTour team, with the team manager, Ralph Denk, having previously held the majority stake.

Will Red Bull give Primož Roglič wings?

The collaboration between Red Bull and Bora-Hansgrohe is now new. There is already a of the ‘Red Bull Junior Brothers’ scouting program for 2024, but this acquisition is significant, Red Bull played a significant role in the team’s recruitment of Primož Roglič during the recent off-season, with the Slovenian athlete seen at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre near Salzburg during negotiations.

Red Bull has been involved in sports for some time. They own an F1 team and various soccer teams, including RB Leipzig in Germany and FC Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

It is happening, OMG it is happening 😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/qffjh2qoU6 — Lukáš Ronald Lukács (@lucasaganronald) January 3, 2024

The WorldTour team released a short statement on the news. “Red Bull is planning to expand its involvement in road cycling and is aiming for a partnership with BORA – hansgrohe,” a spokesperson said. “By becoming a partner in team manager Ralph Denk’s operating company, Red Bull strives to complement the team’s portfolio of existing long-term main sponsors, who will remain on a long-term basis. The planned joint venture has been notified to the relevant antitrust authority.”

The famous helmets…and maybe soon, kit?

The company sponsors numerous individual athletes, with a focus on off-road disciplines, particularly in mountain biking. Athletes such as Wout van Aert, Blanka Vas, and Tom Pidcock are affiliated with Red Bull, and will wear special Red Bull-branded helmets. Canada’s Emily Batty–recently retired, was also a Red Bull athlete wearing the colourful lid.

Many are wondering if Bora-Hansgrohe will undergo a rebrand before the start of the season. The team already launched its 2024 kit–adding a splash of yellow to the shoulder. But if Red Bull is set to appear as a title sponsor, surely the jerseys will be updated once more.