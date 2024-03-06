Remco Evenepoel blasts UCI to ban head sock TT helmet

Remco Evenepoel is not happy about the UCI’s decision to ban the Specialized TT5 helmet, and warns that the decision could result in a major backlash against the international cycling body.

In 2023, Specialized introduced the TT5, a novel helmet featuring a distinctive “head sock” believed to be more aero. However, following a thorough evaluation by the UCI, the helmet is set to be banned as of April 2.

Remco questions the decision

“It’s laughable. There are rules around brake levers, but I still see riders riding around with their brake levers tilting inwards. Two years ago, they authorized our helmet. Now they’re taking it out. I kind of feel like they want to play with our balls,” Evenepoel said to Belgian outlet, Sporza. “It’s not very friendly what they’re doing. There are other teams that are almost riding with a time trial helmet in the peloton. I’m thinking of EF Education-EasyPost. They are dragging cycling into the ridiculous and they’re making all the riders turn against the UCI.”

Soudal Quick-Step has been using the Specialized TT5, along with Bora-Hansgrohe, the new team of Primož Roglič.

R.I.P. head socks

However, following a review by the UCI, the helmet’s days are limited. The analysis aimed to assess the helmet’s compliance with article 1.3.033 of the UCI Regulations, which restricts the use of “non-essential” components not solely dedicated to clothing or safety purposes, as stated in the official announcement. The comprehensive procedure, involving discussions with Specialized and scrutiny of certification documents, safety instructions, and publicly available information, led to the determination that the head sock qualifies as a “non-essential” element.

Maybe more lids on the chopping block

There is a possibility of banning other helmets as well. The announcement specifically highlighted concerns about the helmets utilized by Team Visma – Lease a Bike in the Tirreno-Adriatico prologue, the Rudy Project Windgream HL 85 helmet worn by Bahrain Victorious, and the Poc Tempor helmet utilized by several teams, according to the UCI.

Is the Giro helmet next?

The radical new Giro helmet was the talk of the cycling community, and both Visma – LAB and defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard warned–it may look wild, but it’s fast.

Despite it being approved by the UCI, the helmet may also be unapproved sooner than later, which is irksome to those who use it, given the long development process. “There’s a set of conditions that a helmet like this should meet. It’s about size, safety, everything. With those conditions, brands start designing equipment and obviously there’s a lot of money and development going into that process,” a spokesperson for Visma-Lease a Bike said to Cycling Weekly. “So it’s surprising that you make a design, all those conditions are met, and then it’s questioned again. “The UCI acknowledges that while this they may not directly contravene existing UCI regulations, it raises a significant issue concerning the current and wider trend in time trial helmet design.”

Specialized weighs in

American cycling company, Specialized is also not impressed with the ban. “Specialized is disappointed in this decision as it greatly impacts our riders and teams that have spent a significant amount of time preparing with the equipment that was UCI approved,” the statement read.

Matteo Jorgenson, who is riding for Visma-Lease a Bike at Paris-Nice, said he wasn’t surprised by the move.

“It just seems like classic UCI. This team, they did all their homework I’m sure. I was testing this in the wind tunnel in November and they said the helmet was approved then,” the American rider said in an interview with ITV. “The UCI sometimes makes rules and goes back on them. Doing stuff like that makes me think all the rules are a bit loose. I would rather if they set rules, which they do for everything, then stand by them.”

The UCI, despite questionable decisions over the years, raises an important point on aero helmets. It’s undeniable that a helmet for a time trial is supposed to make you go faster–but its primary intended goal is to help protect you if you fall.

Although these helmets may not explicitly breach current UCI regulations, the statement emphasized a concern about the prevalent direction in time trial helmet design. As the UCI stated, this trend seems to prioritize performance at the expense of the primary purpose of a helmet. Which is to guarantee the safety of the wearer in case of a fall.

Anyway, so how about hookless rims? Trust me, TT helmets and hookless rims are going to be the talk of the town for months.