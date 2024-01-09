Remco Evenepoel to race first Tour de France

On X-Twitter on Tuesday, Remco Evenpoel announced that he would be racing the 2024 Tour de France starting in late June. It will be his first Tour de France after two Giro d’Italias and two Vuelta a Espanas, the first of which he won in 2022.

ON Y VA! 🇫🇷🐺🚀 Excited to officially announce that I will race the @LeTour for the first time in 2024! 👊🏻🔥 #REV #RemcoEvenepoel #TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/XuPpmDJR3c — Remco Evenepoel (@EvenepoelRemco) January 9, 2024

The 2022 World Champion will begin his 2024 road season February 10 at the Portuguese Figueira Champions Classic. He will defend his Liege-Bastogne-Liege title in April and race WorldTour stage races Paris-Nice, Itzulia Basque Country and Critérium du Dauphiné on his road to the Tour. Spaniard Mikel Landa, new to Evenepoel’s Soudal-QuickStep squad, will also race his seventh Tour de France and 21st Grand Tour. The Paris Olympic Games road race and time trial are also the Belgian’s season targets.

Evenepoel’s obvious main competition for the yellow jersey are two double winners, defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar. Reigning Giro champion and four-time Grand Tour winner Primož Roglič will be making his Tour debut for new squad Bora-Hansgrohe.