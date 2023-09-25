Remco’s dad on Jumbo-Visma/Soudal Quick-Step merger: ‘We are shocked’

The announcement of the potential Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step merger sent shockwaves through the cycling community on Sunday evening. Discussions regarding this potential union, which has apparently now been confirmed to WielerFlits were underway.

Nonetheless, numerous issues must be addressed before the merger becomes a reality. Patrick Lefevere, and Patrick and Remco Evenepoel were in attendance at the Anderlecht-Club Brugge soccer event on Sunday, and Evenepoel Sr. briefly responded to the news.

“We are shocked, and so is Remco. We don’t know anything,” Patrick Evenepoel said to Sporza. “Remco Evenepoel together with Jonas Vingegaard, Primoz Roglic, Sepp Kuss and Wout van Aert would be many leaders in one team.”

As reported by Wielerflits, the proposed changes include Jumbo-Visma’s Managing Director, Richard Plugge, assuming the role of CEO, while the team’s current directeur sportif, Merijn Zeeman, would take on the position of head coach. Meanwhile, Patrick Lefevere, the CEO of Soudal-QuickStep, is expected to transition into a role as a member of the new team’s supervisory board.

Despite the reports from Dutch media, none of this has been confirmed by anyone on either team.