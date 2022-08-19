Richard Carapaz will join EF Education-Easypost for 2023

Ecuadorian star Richard Carapaz, reigning Olympic Games road race gold medalist, will move to EF Education-Easypost for 2023, signing a contract until 2025. The move was announced on Friday, just before Carapaz started the Vuelta a España with Ineos Grenadiers, where he has plied his trade for three seasons. Carapaz is considered to be one of the favourites for the red jersey along with three-time winner Primož Roglič, Giro title-holder Jai Hindley, Remco Evenepoel and 2018 champ Simon Yates.

Bienvenido, @RichardCarapazM! Arguably the most accomplished cyclist Ecuador has produced. We can't wait for 2023!https://t.co/6WZ7NiKxLw pic.twitter.com/DDUPq4rqji — EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) August 19, 2022

Carapaz will join fellow Ecuadorians Jonathan Caicedo and Alexander Cepeda on the pink-clad team.

Since joining Ineos after winning the Giro with Movistar, Carapaz has come runner-up in the 2020 Vuelta, third in the 2021 Tour de France and runner-up in May’s Giro, Hindley memorably yanking him out of the maglia rosa on the Italian Grand Tour’s final climb.

Team principal Jonathan Vaughters said, “Carapaz has always been one of my favorite riders. For the style of our team, Richard fits in perfectly, because we need a leader who can win races using crafty tactics and not just raw horsepower. That is what Richard brings to us and we are really excited to help him as much as we can to exploit his aggressive and crafty racing style.”

Also announced on Friday, Ineos lost Paris-Roubaix champion Dylan van Baarle to Jumbo-Visma for next year. The Dutch Bees are also getting Wilco Kelderman back after six years away.