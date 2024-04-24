Riley Pickrell, Mike Woods to ride Giro d’Italia

Riley Pickrell and Mike woods will be the two Canadians at the 2024 Giro d’Italia. Israel – Premier Tech’s Mike Woods, who has won two stages of the La Vuelta a España and one stage of the Tour de France, will be looking to add an Italian win to his palmarès.

Riley Pickrell, who rode his first Paris-Roubaix in April, will be doing his first Corsa Rosa. In 2023, he had a solid season, including a big stage win at the Tour de l’Avenir.

The prime contender at the Giro d’Italia

In terms of the overall, Tadej Pogacar is clearly the rider to beat. Sitting at the top spot in the UCI world ranking, the Slovenian sensation enters the Corsa Rosa for the first time, riding on the momentum of an exceptional season start, claiming victory in seven out of ten racing days.

On Sunday, the highly anticipated clash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège saw Tadej Pogačar, the 2021 champion, triumph over Mathieu van der Poel with a remarkable 35-km solo victory. This win marked a satisfying redemption for Pogačar, who had to withdraw from the previous season’s race due to a broken wrist, sidelining him for two months. Pogačar’s second La Doyenne title brings his career Monument trophies to six, tying him with van der Poel.

Pogačar’s attack on la Redoute was unstoppable. As the peloton approached the base, UAE-Emirates controlled the front, with Stephen Williams losing ground quickly. Pogačar launched his attack with 850 meters remaining, leaving Richard Carapaz struggling to keep pace. Pogačar extended his lead to eight seconds by the summit, securing his victory.

The other favourites

His primary challenger will be Geraint Thomas, who, in 2023, held the coveted Maglia Rosa until the penultimate stage. The finish of last year’s giro all came down to a dramatic final time trial, which finished on a steep climb. Primož Roglič would take the pink jersey off his back and wear it to Rome.

Thomas will be supported once again by Thymen Arensman. He is also a strong contender for the white jersey after finishing sixth in last year’s edition.

Other names to watch

Joining the fray are familiar faces from last year’s top 10, including Damiano Caruso and Eddie Dunbar, adding depth to the competition. There’s also Romain Bardet, fresh off a second-place finish at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, who could be going for a big result.

The Giro begins on May 4, with a 136-km from Venaria Reale to Torino.

You can watch the 2024 Giro d’Italia on Flobikes.com